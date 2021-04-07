Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for eight consecutive day: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged on Wednesday with oil marketing companies continuing on the pause mode and keeping petrol and diesel prices unchanged for eight consecutive days.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 90.56 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.87. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.98 and Rs 87.96 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.58 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 85.88 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.77 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.75 per litre.

On Tuesday, the oil marketing companies had cut the prices of petrol and diesel due to softening of oil prices in the international market.

OMCs have decided to pause price revision as they want to watch the crude price movement that has now fallen to around $62.5 a barrel from remaining above this level in much of the last week.

Premium petrol, however, continues to remain over Rs 100 a litre in the city as is the case with several cities across the country.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.