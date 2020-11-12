Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 41 consecutive days

The petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Thursday, maintaining the over a month-long trend when pump prices of the two auto fuels remained unchanged.

With this, the petrol price has now remained at the same level for 51 days, while diesel price has been at the same level for 41 days.

The price of petrol in the national capital continues to remain at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14, and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata were at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95, and Rs 73.99, respectively.

During this period (last 50 days) Brent crude prices had fallen by USD 2-3 per barrel that would normally have resulted in price cuts for petrol and diesel. Crude price has again gained momentum this week closing over USD 44 a barrel. If this trend is maintained, the retail price of petroleum products need to be increased.

Crude oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 95 to Rs 3,153 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in November traded higher by Rs 95, or 3.11 percent, at Rs 3,153 per barrel in 3,428 lots. West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose by 2.64 percent to USD 42.45 per barrel, while Brent crude was trading up by 2.59 percent at USD 44.74 per barrel in New York.