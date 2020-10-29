Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 27 consecutive days

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Thursday, as oil marketing companies held the fuel prices steady. Petrol prices have been unchanged for 27 days at a stretch while diesel prices were the same for the 37 consecutive days.

Price of petrol in Delhi was at Rs 81.06 per litre. In Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 87.74, Rs 84.14 and Rs 82.59 per litre, respectively. Diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 70.46, Rs 76.86, Rs 75.95 and Rs 73.99, respectively.

Retail sales have picked up with the gradual reopening of the economic activities. First time since lockdown, diesel sale in the country has crossed over the pre-covid level with the country's most widely consumed fuel witnessing a nine per cent year-on-year growth in the first 15 days of October.

The surge in demand after months of subdued sales is the direct result of an increase in the transport activities ahead of the festival season as consumers move out to make those necessary purchases.

Fuel prices have largely been subdued off late due to incessant fall in global crude oil prices. The Brent crude futures have declined amid continuing uncertainties and weak global demand.

Crude oil futures on Wednesday fell by 3.51 per cent to Rs 2,831 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery eased by Rs 103, or 3.51 per cent, to Rs 2,831 per barrel with a business volume of 3,319 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 2.98 per cent lower at USD 38.39 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 2.43 per cent to USD 40.20 per barrel in New York.

