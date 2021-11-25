Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 21 days in a row: Check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 21st consecutive day on Thursday.

In Delhi, petrol is currently sold for Rs 103.97; while diesel rate stood at Rs 86.67, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, petrol is retailed at Rs 109.98 per litre; while diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre.

Fuel prices also remained unchanged on Thursday in Kolkata where the price of petrol reduced by Rs 5.82 to Rs 104.67 per litre and that of diesel by Rs 11.77 to Rs 89.79 per litre in the first week of November.

Petrol price in Chennai also remained at Rs 101.40 per litre and diesel Rs 91.43 per litre.

Before price cuts and pause, diesel prices have increased 30 out of the last 61 days taking up its retail price by Rs 9.90 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol prices have also risen 28 of the previous 57 days taking up its pump price by Rs 8.85 per litre.

Since January 1, 2021, petrol and diesel prices have risen by more than Rs 26 a litre before the duty cuts.

The excise duty cut by the Centre on November 3 was the first such exercise since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the government had revised excise duty on petrol and diesel sharply in March and again in May last year to mobilise additional resources for COVID-19 relief measures.

The excise duty was raised by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020 and was standing high at Rs 31.8 on diesel and Rs 32.9 per litre on petrol before finally the Centre decided on duty cut.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 08:27 AM IST