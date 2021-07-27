Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 10th consecutive day; petrol nears Rs 108 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day across the four metros on Tuesday.

With no change in prices on Tuesday, petrol continues to be sold in the national capital for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices have been static since July 18. It last increased on July 17 with petrol being revised upwards by 30 paisa per litre, while diesel prices remained unchanged.

One of the main reasons for pause in fuel price rise is an over 10 per cent fall seen in global oil prices with benchmark crude sliding to $69 a barrel from a high of over $77 barrel just couple of weeks back. It had again risen to over $73 a barrel on strong demand projections.

With OPEC reaching an agreement to raise crude production, oil prices are expected to remain soft. This could make way for fuel prices in India to actually fall after a long interval.

The price pause comes after fuel prices increased on 41 days and remained unchanged on 46 days since May 1. The 41 increases has taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital.

