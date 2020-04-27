Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged despite fall in crude oil prices

The retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Monday, continuing a 42-day freeze on the automobile fuel rates across the country. Meanwhile, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits.
According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Monday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre.
Assam Government said in a Gazette notification on Tuesday, "Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22."
Crude oil futures on Thursday rose 25.19 percent to Rs 1,173 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery climbed by Rs 236, or 25.19 percent, to Rs 1,173 per barrel with a business volume of 13,699 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 6.97 percent to USD 14.74 per barrel and Brent Crude climbed 5.25 percent to USD 21.44 per barrel in New York.
(Inputs from PTI)
