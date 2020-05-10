Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged amid coronavirus outbreak

Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on May 5 and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. This follows Delhi government's decision to raise VAT on petrol to 30 per cent from 27 per cent, previously. In case of diesel, VAT has been almost doubled to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits. Assam Government said in a Gazette notification, "Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22."