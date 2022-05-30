Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged after excise duty, VAT cut

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 AM every day/ \Representative image | Representative Image

Petrol, diesel prices declined following following central government cut in excise duty.

In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 96.72 per litre and in Mumbai, it cost Rs 111.35 per litre, while diesel cost Rs 89.62 per litre in Delhi and Rs 97.28 per litre in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, the petrol price has been reduced to Rs 106.03 per litre after the excise duty cut, while the price of diesel now stands at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol was being sold at Rs 102.63 per litre on Sunday and diesel at Rs 94.24 a litre.

Rates differ from state to state depending on incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 AM every day.

Petrol, diesel prices have come down post-announcement by the government of a excise duty cut and a few states cutting down on Vaue-Added Tax (VAT).