Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged after being hiked for 21 days

After non-stop fuel price hike for 21 days, petrol and diesel prices on Sunday remain unchanged.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01 respectively. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.38 per litre from Rs 80.13, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.40 a litre from Rs 80.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. In Mumbai, petrol price went up from Rs 86.91 per litre to Rs 87.14, while diesel rate was hiked to Rs 78.71 from Rs 78.51.