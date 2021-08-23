Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged a day after marginal decline: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the country on Monday after a marginal decline on Sunday.

Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.64 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.07 a litre.

In Mumbai, where petrol price crossed the Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.66 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 96.64, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 99.32 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 101.93 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 93.66 and Rs 92.13 per litre in both cities respectively.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise fuel rates on a daily basis, considering the crude oil prices in international markets and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

On the previous three occasions when diesel rates were cut, petrol prices remained unchanged. Sunday's cut in petrol price came after 36 days of status quo in rates. Diesel rate change was effected after 33 days of no change.

The freeze in rate revision coincided with Parliament session, where the opposition parties tried to corner the government on various issues including the hike in fuel prices. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked on July 17.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rates had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period.

The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above Rs 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

International oil rates have fallen to USD 66 a barrel from USD 75 per barrel touched last month. India is dependent on imports to meet nearly 85 per cent of its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

(With inputs from Agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:02 AM IST