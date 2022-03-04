Petrol, diesel prices remain steady in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai: Check fuel rates here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in the country on Friday. This is the longest duration when the rates have remained static.

In December 2021, the Delhi government had reduced the value-added tax on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent. With this, petrol prices in the national capital were slashed by Rs 8.56 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 95.41 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 86.67 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 109.98 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.14 for one litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. Fuel prices vary across the states due to value-added tax or VAT.

Diesel and petrol prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67. In Chennai too, they remained unchanged at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates.

Meanwhile, Petrol and diesel price hikes are likely to resume after state elections get over next week.

Crude oil prices rose Rs 473 to Rs 8,716 per barrel on Thursday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the March delivery traded higher by Rs 473 or 5.74 per cent at Rs 8,716 per barrel in 14,156 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 4.01 per cent at USD 115.03 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 4.13 per cent higher at USD 117.59 per barrel in New York.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:06 AM IST