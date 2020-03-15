Petrol, diesel prices reduced as crude oil rates drop amid price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia

On Sunday, fuel prices were further reduced due to a slump in demand after the coronavirus was declared pandemic. The petrol and diesel prices were cut by 11-12 paise and 14 paise respectively, across all major cities in the country.

Petrol now costs Rs 69.75 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.46 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.44 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.37 a litre in Mumbai, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL). The retail prices of the two fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices in the international market.

Amid Saudi-Russia oil price war, Indian government on Saturday hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre. Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre incase of petrol and to Rs 4 incase of diesel.