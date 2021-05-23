Petrol, diesel prices hiked sharply after a day’s gap: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices in the country were hiked again by state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday after a day’s gap.

Petrol price was hiked by 17 paise per litre and diesel by 27 paise a litre, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers on Sunday.

After today’s hike, petrol prices in Delhi rose to Rs 93.21 per litre against Rs 93.04 on Saturday, while diesel price soared to Rs 84.07 per litre as compared to Rs 83.80 a litre on Saturday.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 99.49 and Rs 91.30 per litre respectively.

The price of petrol and diesel in Chennai was Rs 94.86 and Rs 88.87 per litre respectively and Rs 93.27 and Rs 86.91 per litre in Kolkata.

This is the twelfth increase in prices since May 4, when the state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

The state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates.

(With inputs from Agencies)