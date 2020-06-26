Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 20th consecutive day; petrol price up by 21 paise, diesel by 17 paise

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for 20th consecutive day. The price of petrol is increased on Friday by 21 paise a litre while that of diesel by 17 paise a litre.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol now costs Rs 80.13 per litre in Delhi, Rs 86.91 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 80.19 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.51 a litre in Mumbai. Diesel price for the first time in living memory crossed the rate of petrol in the national capital.

The price of petrol was revised to Rs 81.82 per litre in Kolkata, while the price of diesel was lowered to Rs 75.34, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed.