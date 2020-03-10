Petrol, diesel prices drop further as crude rates plunge amid coronavirus outbreak

Petrol and diesel prices dropped further on Tuesday after international crude oil went into a free fall due major slump in demand amid outbreak of coronavirus epidemic.

The price of petrol was cut by 30 paise a litre and that of diesel by 25-27 a litre across all major cities in the country on Tuesday. Petrol now costs Rs 70.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.99 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 63.01 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.97 a litre in Mumbai, according to information provided by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).