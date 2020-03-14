Petrol, diesel prices drop as crude oil slumps amid coronavirus outbreak

Oil prices swung more than six per cent on Friday, but were still on track for their biggest weekly loss in more than a decade owing to a price war and the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Crude oil prices on Friday surged 2.32 per cent to Rs 2,382 per barrel as participants enlarged their holdings tracking a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in March traded higher by Rs 54, or 2.32 per cent, to Rs 2,382 per barrel in 60,516 lots.

Crude oil for April delivery was up by Rs 47, or 1.96 per cent, to Rs 2,439 per barrel with an open interest of 3,595 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 0.73 per cent at USD 31.73 per barrel and Brent crude was up by 0.75 per cent to USD 33.47 per barrel in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)