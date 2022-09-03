e-Paper Get App
Petrol, diesel price today, September 3, 2022: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities

Petrol price in national capital remained at 96.72 per litre and diesel Rs 89.62 per litre

Vishakha RatnaparakhiUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Petrol was sold at Rs 96.72 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.62 per liter in the provincial capital. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at Rs 106.31 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.27.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on the state levies.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, his two other public sector fuel retailers, are following the repricing of Indian oil.

Petrol, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, Gurugram

Mumbai:

Petrol price: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel price: 94.27 per litre

Delhi:

Petrol price: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 89.62 per litre

Chennai:

Petrol price: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata:

Petrol price: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel price: Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru:

Petrol: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel: Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow:

Petrol: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida:

Petrol: Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel: Rs 89.96 per litre

Gurugram:

Petrol: Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel: Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh:

Petrol: Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel: Rs 84.26 per litre

