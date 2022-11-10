Petrol and diesel prices unchanged in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata | File

According to the latest price issue notification issued by fuel retailers oil prices have been stable in the country across metro cities.

As usual, prices in the national capital, Delhi are lowest at Rs 96.72 per litre for petrol, and Rs 89.62 per litre for diesel.

Financial capital Mumbai has the costliest fuel, with petrol at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel there is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Chennai was higher with Rs 102.63 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.

It gets expensive in Kolkata at Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol, while diesel is lower than the rest at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Oil prices fell for a fourth day on Thursday due to increasing concerns on demand for fuel as COVID cases increase in China, which is the world's biggest crude importer.

Brent crude fell 34 percent to $92.31 a barrel at 0115 GMT, the prices have dropped by more than 6 per cent so far this week. The shares of Indian Oil closed 0.8 per cent higher at 69.55 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

Oil marketing companies in India have been having concerns regarding the rising crude oil prices but since we are importing oil from Russia, they are able to keep the petrol, and diesel prices unchanged.