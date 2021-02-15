Petrol & diesel prices rise: Find out prices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore

In major cities, petrol prices have either crossed Rs 90 mark per litre or is about to make an entry into the Rs 90-plus league of cities. Soon to join the Rs 90 per litre mark will be New Delhi which is selling petrol at Rs 89.99 per litre in the city today (February 15).

In New Delhi, the price of petrol and diesel went up by 26 and 29 paise respectively. While petrol is priced at Rs 88.99 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 79.35 per litre.

The petrol is priced at Rs 95.46 per litre, up by 25 paise in Mumbai. In the case of diesel, it was up by 30 paise, and is sold at Rs 86.34 per litre. Meanwhile, there are areas like Maharashtra's Parbhani district where petrol has crossed Rs 100 mark for petrol with additives. The cost of unleaded petrol is Rs 97.38 as of February 14.

In Kolkata, while diesel was priced at Rs 82.94 per litre; petrol was sold at Rs 90.25 per litre. Petrol price was up by 24 paise and diesel was up by 29 paise.

Petrol crossed the Rs 91-mark in Chennai, and was priced at Rs 91.19 per litre, up by 23 paise. Yesterday (February 14), petrol was priced at Rs 90.96 per litre in Chennai. The price of diesel had gone up by 28 paise, at Rs 84.44 per litre.

The rise in petrol and diesel prices was also witnessed by the city of Bangalore. In Bangalore, petrol price is inching close to Rs 92 mark. As of today (February 14), petrol was sold at Rs 91.97 per litre and diesel was at Rs 84.12 per litre.

In the global market, the rising prices of crude oil is putting pressure on fuel prices in Indian market.

In addition, the price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has also increased by Rs 50 per unit today in Delhi.