Petrol and diesel prices revised after three days: Petrol price crosses Rs 91-mark in New Delhi

After a break of three days, oil marketing companies on Saturday revised petrol and diesel prices upwards. In Mumbai and Delhi, petrol was up by 23 paise and 24 paise respectively. With today’s hike, the petrol price in New Delhi crossed the Rs-91 mark. Meanwhile, diesel was up 16 paise in Mumbai and 15 paise in Delhi on February 27.

In Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs 97.57 per litre, and diesel is available for Rs 88.60 per litre. The prices of these fuels in Pune are slightly higher than those in Mumbai. Petrol is being sold at Rs 97.78 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.44.

The cost of petrol in the national capital is Rs 91.17 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 81.47 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 93.20 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.53 per litre today (February 27). In Kolkata, the cost of petrol per litre is Rs 91.35 and diesel per litre is Rs 84.35.

Yesterday, on February 26, in Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 92.90 and Rs 91.12 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.31 and Rs 84.20 per litre, respectively.

The cost of petrol in Bengaluru is Rs 94.22 per litre and diesel is sold at 86.37 per litre.

While oil prices in the country increased yesterday, crude oil prices dropped in the global market. This drop was mainly due to a weak dollar and a sell-off in the bond markets.