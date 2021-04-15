Petrol and diesel prices revised after 15 days: Check out the latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru

After a hiatus of 15 days, petrol and diesel prices were down across the country. The cost of petrol and diesel in the national capital was reduced by 16 paisa and 14 paisa respectively. In Mumbai, both petrol and diesel prices were down by 15 paisa.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices were revised downwards on Thursday and were priced to Rs 96.83 and Rs 87.81 per litre respectively. In the financial city, petrol and diesel were priced at Rs 96.98 and Rs 87.96 per litre respectively for the last 15 days.

Today, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 90.40 per litre and Rs 80.73 per litre respectively. Meanwhile for the last 15 days, petrol and diesel are sold at Rs 90.56 and Rs 80.87 per litre respectively in New Delhi.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel were sold for Rs 90.62 per litre and Rs 83.61 respectively on April 15. Meanwhile on April 14, in Kolkata, petrol and diesel were available for Rs 90.77 per litre and Rs 83.75 respectively.



In Chennai and Bengaluru, petrol is sold for Rs 92.43 and Rs 93.43 respectively on Thursday (today). On April 15, diesel is sold at Rs 85.75 and Rs 85.60 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.

On April 14, in Chennai and Bengaluru petrol was priced at Rs 92.58 and Rs 93.59 respectively. On April 14, diesel was sold at Rs 85.88 and Rs 85.75 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.