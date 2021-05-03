Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on May 3: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Oil marketing companies (OMC) on Monday kept the retail prices of petrol and diesel unchanged for the 18th straight day across the four metro cities.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.40 per litre. Similarly, the price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was unchanged at Rs 96.83, Rs 92.43 and Rs 90.62 a litre, respectively.

In tandem with petrol prices, diesel was also sold at unchanged price levels. The price of diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 80.73, Rs 87.81, Rs 85.75 and Rs 83.61 per litre.

Fuel prices in the country remained unchanged as OMCs decided to wait and watch the prevalent situation in global oil markets before restarting daily revision of petrol and diesel prices.

The price of the two auto fuels was cut by 16 paisa and 14 paisa per litre respectively on April 15 after a 15 day break when OMCs kept their prices static. Thereafter revision of fuel prices have been halted.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for past 15 days before falling again on April 15. In all petrol prices have fallen by 77 paisa per litre while diesel by 74 paisa per litre in 2021 so far.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

(With inputs from Agencies)