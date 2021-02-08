Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for three days in a row

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not revised the fuel prices for over the last three days. This comes as a relief for motorists who were shelling out more and more with passing days over the last few days due to steady rise in fuel prices.

In the financial capital, the petrol prices remained at Rs 93.49 per litre, whereas diesel was priced at Rs 83.99 as on February 8. In the case of national capital, the price of petrol and diesel is Rs 86.95 per litre and Rs 77.13 per litre respectively.

On Monday, the petrol costs Rs 89.39 and Rs 88.30 in Kolkata and Chennai respectively. Meanwhile, diesel is priced at Rs 82.33 and Rs 80.71 in Kolkata and Chennai respectively.

Early last week, the fuel prices in the country were going up mainly due to the rise in oil prices globally.

Recently, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan raised concerns over the rising oil prices globally. He said that this move could hurt global economic recovery in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Global crude oil prices rose to their highest in about a year this week due to production cuts.