Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the second day in a row: Check fuel prices on April 17

On April 17, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country. For the last three days, the prices remained the same.



On April 15, the fuel prices were revised across the country after a 15-day pause in prices. Since then, in New Delhi, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 90.40 per litre and Rs 80.73 per litre respectively. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.83 and Rs 87.81 per litre respectively today.



In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 90.62 per litre and Rs 83.61 respectively on April 17. In Chennai and Bengaluru, petrol is sold for Rs 92.43 and Rs 93.43 respectively. Today, diesel is priced at Rs 85.75 and Rs 85.60 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.



With crude remaining below $65 a barrel in the global market, it has come as a relief for oil marketing companies in India. It is expected that the companies will head for the regular revision post the elections in various states are over.



On Friday, West Texas Intermediate futures for May settled at $63.13 a barrel. In the case of Brent, the session ended at $66.77 a barrel. Crude oil prices fell on Friday but stayed above $63 a barrel, the market.



Due to the economic recovery of the US and China this week, oil posted the biggest weekly gain since early March.