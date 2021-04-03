Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for the fourth day in a row

There has been no revision in fuel prices in the country for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday (April 4, 2021).

On Tuesday, the oil marketing companies had cut the prices of petrol and diesel due to softening of oil prices in the international market.

The prevailing price of petrol in New Delhi is Rs 90.56 per litre and a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 80.87. In the financial city -- Mumbai, petrol continued to be sold at Rs 96.98. Diesel was sold at Rs 87.96 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.58 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 85.88 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.77 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.75 per litre.

In Bangalore, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 93.59 and 85.75 respectively.

Petrol was sold at Rs 96.62 per litre in Pune. Meanwhile, diesel was priced at Rs 86.27 per litre.

While the US crude oil production has stabilised, OPEC and allies have reached a deal to gradually ease production cuts from May. On Thursday, oil prices in the global market surged due to the outcome of OPEC and allies meeting.