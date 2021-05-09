Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged for the second consecutive day on Sunday as oil marketing companies (OMCs) decided to pause the daily revision process and closely study the global oil price movement before effecting any change in the domestic market.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 91.27 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 81.73. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 97.61 and Rs 88.82 per litre, respectively.

Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 93.15 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.65 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.41 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 84.57 per litre.

Petrol prices in some states have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark, while premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.

Prior to holding back auto fuel prices, its pump rates had increased sharply on previous four days. Petrol and diesel prices rose by 15 paisa and 18 paisa per litre respectively on Tuesday, by 19 paisa and 21 paisa per litre respectively on Wednesday, by 25 and 30 paisa respectively on Thursday and by 28 paisa and 31 paisa per litre respectively on Friday after an 18-day break.

The price of the two auto fuels had fallen by 16 paisa and 14 paisa per litre respectively on April 15 after a 15 day break when OMCs kept its prices static. Thereafter revision of fuel prices have been halted.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days, March 24 and 25, after keeping oil prices steady for past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30.

Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for past 15 days before falling again on April 15. In all, petrol prices have fallen by 77 paisa per litre while diesel by 74 paisa per litre in 2021 so far.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre, respectively, so far this year.

