Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged amid coronavirus outbreak

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Monday despite a fall in crude oil prices in the international market amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Monday, petrol now costs Rs 71.26 per litre in Delhi, Rs 76.31 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 69.59 a litre in Delhi, Rs 66.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 73.30 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.62 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre.

Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on May 5 and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels.

On the other hand, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits. Assam Government said in a Gazette notification, "Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22."