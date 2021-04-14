Petrol and diesel prices remain the same for fifteenth day

For the fifteenth day, petrol and diesel prices were unchanged. This no change policy is mainly due to ongoing election in five states in the country. Post the elections, oil marketing companies (OMCs) is expected to revise the fuel prices.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

In the financial city, Mumbai, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 96.98 and Rs 87.96 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel are sold at Rs 90.56 and Rs 80.87 per litre respectively in the national capital, New Delhi. In Pune, petrol is priced at Rs 96.62 and diesel is sold at Rs 86.27.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, petrol and diesel is available for Rs 90.77 per litre and Rs 83.75 respectively. In Chennai and Bengaluru petrol is sold for Rs 92.58 and Rs 93.59 respectively. Diesel is sold at Rs 85.88 and Rs 85.75 in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures was up by 28 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $63.95 a barrel at 00.57 GMT, according to Reuters. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude similarly increased by 28 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $60.46 a barrel, adding to Tuesday’s rise.

Oil price gains over the past week have been underpinned by signs of a strong economic recovery in China and the United States, but have been capped by concerns over stalled vaccine rollouts worldwide and soaring COVID-19 infections in India and Brazil.