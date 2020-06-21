Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 15th consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for 15th consecutive day. The price of petrol has been increased by 35-37 paise per litre while that of diesel by 60-62 paise a litre.

According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol now costs Rs 79.23 per litre in Delhi, Rs 86.05 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 78.27 a litre in Delhi, Rs 76.69 a litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 80.95 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 73.61 per litre. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 82.58 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 75.80 per litre.