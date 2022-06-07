Pescafresh launches Live Commerce in seafood and meats category

Founded in 2004 by Sangram Sawant, Pescafresh functions on the farm-to-fork business model. /Pescafresh |

D2C Seafood and Meats brand Pescafresh has announced the launch of its first live commerce tech property - Pescalive - in the seafood and meats space.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kunal Vijaykar unveiled Pescafresh's new tech platform Pescalive at Mumbai recently with Sangram Sawant, Founder, Pescafresh. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor graced the event

Pescalive promotes the ‘catch’ to ‘kitchen’ concept, showcasing fresh stock from shore to door. Customers can buy seafood on a first come, first serve basis in real time. Consumers will have the option to embark on a journey from fishing vessels to fresh farms, get to look at the processing centres, explore live cooking marathons, expert panel talks and influencer engagements among other activities.

Founded in 2004 by Sangram Sawant, Pescafresh functions on the farm-to-fork business model. The brand owns the entire back-end supply chain, including stringent cold chain control, procurement, processing and storage, so that the products’ quality and freshness is maintained right from the initial stages to the time it reaches the customers. Pescafresh is introducing an additional 100 products across the raw and RTE -RTC product line.