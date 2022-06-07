e-Paper Get App

Pescafresh launches Live Commerce in seafood and meats category

Pescalive promotes the ‘catch’ to ‘kitchen’ concept, showcasing fresh stock from shore to door

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Founded in 2004 by Sangram Sawant, Pescafresh functions on the farm-to-fork business model. /Pescafresh |

D2C Seafood and Meats brand Pescafresh has announced the launch of its first live commerce tech property - Pescalive - in the seafood and meats space.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kunal Vijaykar unveiled Pescafresh's new tech platform Pescalive at Mumbai recently with Sangram Sawant, Founder, Pescafresh. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor graced the event

Pescalive promotes the ‘catch’ to ‘kitchen’ concept, showcasing fresh stock from shore to door. Customers can buy seafood on a first come, first serve basis in real time. Consumers will have the option to embark on a journey from fishing vessels to fresh farms, get to look at the processing centres, explore live cooking marathons, expert panel talks and influencer engagements among other activities.

Founded in 2004 by Sangram Sawant, Pescafresh functions on the farm-to-fork business model. The brand owns the entire back-end supply chain, including stringent cold chain control, procurement, processing and storage, so that the products’ quality and freshness is maintained right from the initial stages to the time it reaches the customers. Pescafresh is introducing an additional 100 products across the raw and RTE -RTC product line.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBusinessPescafresh launches Live Commerce in seafood and meats category

RECENT STORIES

Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh on curry dinner at Indian restaurant to celebrate win against...

Johnny Depp shells out Rs 48 lakh on curry dinner at Indian restaurant to celebrate win against...

Ukraine War: Russian envoy walks out at UN after EU blames Moscow for food crisis

Ukraine War: Russian envoy walks out at UN after EU blames Moscow for food crisis

Watch video: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence

Watch video: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Sidhu Moose Wala's residence

Hyderabad gang-rape: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao booked for sharing video of crime

Hyderabad gang-rape: BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao booked for sharing video of crime

Karnataka: 24 students banned for 7 days from attending classes for wearing hijab

Karnataka: 24 students banned for 7 days from attending classes for wearing hijab