Personal loan offtake rose in FY21 by 13.5%, industrial loans contracts

The bank credit scenario in the country witnessed a sharp contrast in terms of sectoral credit offtake in FY21 with personal loans growing by a robust 13.5 per cent, while industrial loan growth remained negative throughout the last fiscal.

Data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also showed that credit to the household sector rose by 10.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis (YoY).

The share of credit to household sector in total credit increased to 52.6 per cent in March 2021 from 49.8 per cent a year ago showed 'Quarterly BSR-1: Outstanding Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks for March 2021'.

"Growth in credit to the private corporate sector, however, declined for the sixth successive quarter and its share in total credit stood at 28.3 per cent," it said.