Personal Loan – an easy financing option for your big-ticket expenses |

With the changing times, there has been a shift in how individuals take up their big-ticket expenses. Whether it entails renovating a home, managing their medical expenses, or applying for higher education, many people are now taking personal loans to cover these expenses. Not only do they cover planned costs, but they can also come to our rescue during unforeseen circumstances like hospitalisation or debt consolidation.

Personal loans save you from the anxiety of dipping into your savings when you need to fund your next big-ticket purchase. Moreover, it allows your savings to grow, effectively reducing the borrowing cost.

NBFCs offer personal loans with quick processing and minimal documentation to help you finance your planned and unplanned expenses. Here are a few key features that make Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans the perfect solution for your big-ticket expenses.

Loans of up to Rs. 35 lakh

You might need funds for high-value expenses like higher education, major home repairs or medical bills. Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan helps you to fund significant expenses by offering loans of up to Rs. 35 lakh, giving you the financial freedom you need while meeting your commitments.

Flexible tenures

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans are tremendously favoured for their flexible repayment schedules, making them an attractive choice. For a term loan, customers can choose a tenure of up to 84 months. In addition to a regular term loan, Bajaj Finance also offers two unique variants of Flexi Loans - Flexi Term Loan and Flexi Hybrid Loan. This can be the best choice for those who wish to enjoy greater freedom and flexibility based on their repayment capacity.

Swift disbursal

Bajaj Finserv Personal loans are popular for their lightning speed of loan processing which can be disbursed within 24 hours* of approval. This makes it the ideal option for funding unplanned and emergency expenses without breaking a sweat.

Simple eligibility criteria with no collateral requirement

The eligibility criteria for seeking a personal loan are simple, making it easier for you to get your loan. You can use the personal loan eligibility calculator, which requires your age, city of residence, monthly income and expenses to determine the amount of loan you are eligible for. Moreover, you will need no collateral or guarantor while applying for a personal loan.

Application process:

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loans offer you an easy and convenient financing support through a streamlined online process. You can secure your personal loan by following a few simple steps:

Head over to the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan web page

Click on "APPLY" to open up the online application form

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify the OTP that was sent to your phone

Fill out the application form with your full name, PAN number, date of birth, and PIN code

Now, click "PROCEED" to go to the loan selection page.

Type in the amount you want to borrow. You can choose between three personal loan variants: Term Loan, Flexi Term Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Loan

Click "PROCEED" after selecting the repayment period, which ranges from 12 to 84 months

Fill out your KYC information and submit your application

Should you find yourself faced with an unexpected expense that threatens to rock the boat of your monthly expenses, Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan can be your best solution and free you from the hassle of trying to arrange the finances all on your own. This is the safest and most reliable way to fund all your big-ticket purchases.

Use EMI Calculator for Personal Loan to quickly compute the monthly EMI outflow towards your loan. All you need to do is enter three fields to determine your monthly instalment – the loan amount you desire, the repayment tenure and the interest rate. You can adjust the EMI amount and tenure to align it with your repayment capacity. An increased tenure will bring down the monthly EMIs and vice-versa. Moreover, the calculator also displays the break-up of the principal and interest amount while calculating your monthly EMIs.

With many other attractive features and a plethora of benefits being offered, it's hard to look elsewhere when you have this loan to fall back on.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in.