Personal Finance: Start the wealth creation journey in New Year

Much is stated as well as done regarding creating wealth. Numerous have attempted as well as stopped working in this procedure and several are still battling. So, WHAT is this wealth creation? Wealth creation is an approach of gathering earning creating properties over an extended period of time.

How do we create wealth?

Our objective to create wealth is to satisfy our needs. Wealth is developed for numerous reasons like to lead a comfy as well as pleased retired life, education, marriage, health treatment, medical emergencies, buying a house, travel, etc. To satisfy these costs or achieve objectives one requires to allot a sum to create wealth in the long term.

EARN: The first step in the direction of wealth creation is making money.

CONSERVE: After that, we involve one of the most evident components — Saving. After that, we would certainly never be able to create wealth for ourselves if we do not conserve a specified section of our incomes. To create wealth, we need to reduce our existing usage to fulfil future backups.

The above pyramid aids us to recognize the actions associated with wealth creation.

1. Everyone needs to be cognizant of his/her existing network and also monetary objectives. It makes the task of wealth creation less complicated, regarding just how much we have as well as what much more is called for.

2. The following step is eliminating any kind of financial debt. Due to the fact that unless as well as till we clear our responsibilities we will not have the ability to take pleasure in the flexibility of using our properties.

3. Post this step starts the real trip of wealth creation. We need to be well-informed and also gain knowledge about the monetary markets to optimise returns. Preparation, as well as the application of strategies, is called for to create wealth.

4. As well as lastly safeguarding our wealth by stabilising the portfolio and re-balancing it from time to time. Though the whole thing seems easy, it is not.

Choosing the correct investment avenues, investing in them continuously over the long term and balancing the portfolio from time to time makes the whole process a very difficult. Let us see why creating wealth is not a child’s task:

Factor 1: Uncertainty of ongoing earnings

A government employee, who is not forced to face the uncertainties of job change, layoffs, retrenchments, termination etc., enjoys his position till compulsory retirement. But then only a handful of Indians hold a government job while others are in the private sector where continued employment in one company is not guaranteed. There is another section of investors who are self-employed like businessmen or professionals. The fear of cyclical or uncertain earnings always looms over them. Some may be fortunate enough to generate equal and handsome earnings for themselves throughout life, but this is rarely true. Economic conditions, political state of affairs, industry scenario and global markets are some of the many reasons which affect the certainty of regular income flows.

Factor 2: Investor might not have the ability to add the preferred amount each month throughout the financial investment duration

As we expand our costs our expenses grow with us. The urge for a lux luxurious lifestyle might also affect financial investments to satisfy such expenditures. One more factor is that the rising cost of living influences all of us. The rates of solutions and also products are ever before boosting yet our investment power is not according to the rising cost of living. For this reason despite the fact that we remain to make routine revenue, the rising cost of living might not enable us to spend consistently.

Factor 3: The absence of understanding in investing

Some of us might be extremely hostile and also some of us might be rather traditional when it comes to picking property for financial investments. To increase returns, apart from individual charm in the direction of financial investment, we must attempt to reasonably comprehend what fits us. Incorrect financial investments can never produce excellent returns and might have negative result on the wealth creation procedure.

Factor 4: Investors may become disappointed with early fewer gains

The basic factor is that we can see cash obtaining included in our funding throughout the financial investment duration though the returns are tiny. Due to the intrinsic nature of stock markets, the market volatility would certainly numerous times take our financial investments on a roller-coaster trip, also though the previous returns suggest the trip ultimately finishes on a higher incline in the long term.

However, top investor Warren Buffet has appropriately stated, “Be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy.” This statement may help most of us if we invest in equities particularly when the markets may not look good. Control over fear and greed is very essential for long- term wealth creation.

Factor 5: Interim withdrawal of funds by the investor

To obtain the wanted corpus we ought to not interrupt this regimented as well as ambitious cost savings procedure. However, we usually do and cry over the inefficacy of our savings when the mistake is ours.

It is challenging, not difficult to create wealth. We have to overcome the hurdles if we want to create wealth. We need to conquer our very own anxiety as well as greed to construct our much-desired wealth castle.

(The writer is the Founder of Money Mantra, a personal finance solutions firm)

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 07:00 AM IST