 Persistent Revenue Jumps By 17.1% Y-o-Y, 3.0% Q-o-Q In Q1FY24
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Persistent Systems on Thursday announced the Company’s audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as approved by the Board of Directors, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on July 18, 2023.

All the resolutions, including a final dividend payment of ₹12 per share and a special dividend of ₹10 per share on achieving $1 Billion in annual revenue, were passed with the requisite majority. This makes the total dividend for FY23 to be ₹50 per share as compared to ₹31 per share for FY22.

“We commenced the year by celebrating a significant milestone of surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue with our clients, partners, and team members. As we enter our new fiscal year, I’m pleased to share that we have sustained our growth momentum despite the challenging macroeconomic conditions. Our Digital Engineering leadership, extensive experience across key industries, curated partner ecosystem, and the ability to stay ahead of disruptive technology trends has led to our ongoing success," said Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent.

The order booking for the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, was at $380.3 million in Total Contract Value (TCV) and at $271.9 million in Annual Contract Value (ACV) terms.

article-image

