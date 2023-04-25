Persistent recommends final dividend of Rs 12 | Persistent

The board of directors of Persistent Systems Limited on Tuesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 12, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company also added that a special dividend is being recommended for achieving $1 billion in annual revenue and will be paid along with the final dividend.

This aggregate dividend of Rs 22 per share is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting that will be held on or before September 30, 2023.

The book closure for the payment of dividend for the financial year 2022-23 will be fixed later.

Persistent System Limited reported a total income of Rs 2,263.3 crore and net profit at Rs 251.52 crore in the last quarter of financial year 2023.

Persistent Systems shares

The shares of Persistent Systems on Tuesday at 11:44 am IST were at Rs 4,435.65, down by 0.15 per cent.