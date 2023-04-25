 Persistent recommends final dividend of Rs 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPersistent recommends final dividend of Rs 12

Persistent recommends final dividend of Rs 12

The company also added that a special dividend is being recommended for achieving $1 billion in annual revenue and will be paid along with the final dividend.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Persistent recommends final dividend of Rs 12 | Persistent

The board of directors of Persistent Systems Limited on Tuesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 12, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company also added that a special dividend is being recommended for achieving $1 billion in annual revenue and will be paid along with the final dividend.

This aggregate dividend of Rs 22 per share is subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting that will be held on or before September 30, 2023.

The book closure for the payment of dividend for the financial year 2022-23 will be fixed later.

Persistent System Limited reported a total income of Rs 2,263.3 crore and net profit at Rs 251.52 crore in the last quarter of financial year 2023.

Read Also
Persistent establishes dedicated Microsoft Viva Practice Integrated with Generative AI
article-image

Persistent Systems shares

The shares of Persistent Systems on Tuesday at 11:44 am IST were at Rs 4,435.65, down by 0.15 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Persistent recommends final dividend of Rs 12

Persistent recommends final dividend of Rs 12

M&S extends its partnership with TCS as it reshapes for growth and value creation

M&S extends its partnership with TCS as it reshapes for growth and value creation

L&T Construction wins orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution Business

L&T Construction wins orders for its Power Transmission & Distribution Business

Nestle appoints Satish Srinivasan as executive director, technical

Nestle appoints Satish Srinivasan as executive director, technical

VIP clarifies its viral advertisement is fake amid calls to boycott their products; files complaint

VIP clarifies its viral advertisement is fake amid calls to boycott their products; files complaint