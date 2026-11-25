Food and beverages major PepsiCo India announced on Wednesday an investment of ₹868 crore to establish a greenfield food manufacturing facility at Manapparai in Tamil Nadu, strengthening its production capabilities in southern India.

The upcoming plant will occupy 28 acres at the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Industrial Park in Kannudaiyanpatti village.

The facility will manufacture popular snack brands Lay's and Kurkure, bringing production closer to major consumption markets across southern India.

PepsiCo said advanced manufacturing and warehousing infrastructure would help improve operational efficiency, regional distribution and supply chain resilience.

PepsiCo Strengthens India Manufacturing With ₹5,700 Crore Investment Plan

The Tamil Nadu project forms part of PepsiCo India's broader commitment, announced in May, to invest up to ₹5,700 crore in the country through 2030.

The expansion programme primarily covers a concentrates manufacturing plant in Madhya Pradesh, a snacks production facility in Assam and additional manufacturing capacity in Tamil Nadu.

PepsiCo India and South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha highlighted southern India as a significant consumer market with considerable opportunities for sustained business growth.

Kotecha said the investment reflected the company's confidence in the region's industrial capabilities and long-term economic potential.

Tamil Nadu Plant To Generate 650 Jobs, Boost Local Businesses

The manufacturing facility is expected to generate approximately 650 direct and indirect employment opportunities while stimulating economic activity across the local supplier network.

The project will also create business opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ancillary industries involved in packaging, laminates, cartons, biomass and other supporting activities.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Selvi S Keerthana welcomed the investment, describing it as evidence of growing international confidence in the state's manufacturing ecosystem.

She highlighted the state government's commitment under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to extending industrial development beyond major urban centres and generating employment opportunities in Tiruchirappalli and neighbouring regions.

PepsiCo India recorded revenue of ₹9,789 crore and profit after tax of ₹905 crore during the 12 months ended December 2025. Its food business registered growth of approximately 11% during the period.

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