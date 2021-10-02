PepsiCo India partners with Smile Foundation; launches 'Waste No More' initiative on plastic waste management

PepsiCo India has partnered with Smile Foundation to launch a special initiative on plastic waste management- ‘Waste no More’. The initiative is aligned with Hon'ble Prime Minister's call to celebrate Rashtriya Swachhta Diwas on October 2, 2021 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. Through this initiative, PepsiCo India is engaging with +200,000 students from + 200 schools across +50 cities in India.



The initiative aims to bring behavioral change, educate the community and students about the importance of preserving the environment and learn more about sustainability. A special microsite wastenomore.co.in has been created to showcase innovative ideas submitted by children from participating schools. These ideas include DIY projects, recycled crafts from plastic waste, videos by children on the importance of plastic waste management, among other activities.



Santanu Mishra, Co-founder and Executive Trustee, Smile Foundation said, "Over the last few years we have collaborated with PepsiCo India for driving change across a wide range of subjects and we are delighted to partner with them for 'Waste No More'. Through this effort, we are sensitizing the country's young change-makers towards conservation and sustainability and hoping to create a positive impact among school students and the larger community".

Smile Foundation is an Indian development organization directly benefiting over 1.5 million children and families through more than 400 welfare projects on education, healthcare, livelihood, and women empowerment spread across 2,000 villages and urban slums in 25 states.



Speaking about the campaign Ahmed El Sheikh, President PepsiCo India said, "Waste no more is a special initiative that is in line with our winning with purpose philosophy of keeping sustainability at the center of our business. Through the initiative, we are celebrating the Hon'ble Prime Minister's call of accomplishing through determination (Sankalp Se Siddhi) of making India clean and safe. We are happy to collaborate with Smile foundation in this regard".



The initiative has so far received +2000 entries from schools across 50 cities.





Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:14 PM IST