Pepperfry launches Diwali campaign featuring first-ever brand ambassadors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan

Pepperfry, furniture and home products marketplace, has onboarded Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan as its first-ever brand ambassadors in the brand's new Diwali campaign.

The campaign aims to showcase how great furniture can bring about a change in consumer lives through fun yet heart-felt story. Pepperfry has adopted a multi-pronged campaign approach wherein the film will be aired on various digital media like – video platforms, OTT, social media platforms and OOH.

In the brand film, conceptualized by Upward Fall films, Saif and Kareena play a couple that is on the verge of taking their relationship to the next level of commitment, except with a few twists. While Saif proposes, Kareena is not ready to accept because their apartment is suitable for bachelor pad and not for a family. Enter, Pepperfry to the rescue, with its wide variety and beautiful designs in furniture that can win the heart of the most demanding patrons. The film showcases their interactions, punctuated with unexpected surprises and some delightfully endearing moments, highlighting the change and beauty that quality furniture can bring to consumers’ lives.

Kashyap Vadapalli, Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head, Pepperfry said, “While Kareena is stylish and glamourous, Saif brings regality and old-world charm. They are a perfect personification of the brand’s attributes. As we kick start this association with our most significant campaign of the year, I am confident that our new brand ambassadors will further strengthen the brand’s position amongst consumers. We are looking forward to conveying our messages in a much more impactful manner.”

He also added, “Through our Diwali campaign, we highlight that the right furniture can help build your dream homes, and we are the best enablers for it.”

On the new brand association, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Pepperfry’s wide range and designs open the door to help create beautiful homes. We connect with the brand and are thrilled to be a part of their journey.”

Saif Ali Khan said, “Pepperfry feels like home already. The collections on Pepperfry are stylish and aspirational. The brand is an expert on everything furniture. We are excited to be a part of the brand’s growth.”

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 03:19 PM IST