Pepper Content raises $14.3 mn in Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Founded by recently graduated BITS-Pilani entrepreneurs Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar in their college dorm room, Pepper Content aims to empower content creators and brands alike with technology |

Pepper Content, a global full-stack content marketplace in line with its global expansion plans has now raised $14.3 million (Rs 110 crores) in its Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. The round also saw strong participation from Tanglin Venture Partners, Lightspeed, Titan Capital, and seasoned global Operators like Gokul Rajaram, Ritesh Agarwal, Abhinav Sinha, Ankur Nagpal, Dheeraj Pandey, Ashish Gupta, and Kunal Shah.

Who are the founders?

Founded by recently graduated BITS-Pilani entrepreneurs Anirudh Singla and Rishabh Shekhar in their college dorm room, Pepper Content aims to empower content creators and brands alike with technology at the core of their content marketing offerings.

With a vision to build the world’s largest full-stack content marketplace, Pepper Content is building impact and value for a $400 billion content marketing industry, globally.

Expansion mode

The company plans to bolster its presence in the US market along with diversifying offerings to newer categories like Graphic Design, Language Translations, and Video Content Creation. The company has grown 16x in terms of revenue in the last 14 months alone. It aims for a high double-digit ARR growth by the end of this year, it said in a press statement.

The company has also invested in building tools for its freelancers that augment their ability and makes them more productive - and one of its key products Peppertype.ai, is currently used by over 200,000+ users across 150 countries and ranks in the Top 3 AI Writing Software category on G2, it said.

What does Pepper Content do?

Pepper Content enables marketers to connect with the world’s best writers, designers, translators, videographers, editors, and illustrators. The company builds trust by vetting the creative professionals in the marketplace and using its own AI algorithms to make the right match between business and creative professionals.

Pepper has onboarded over 1000+ enterprises and fast-growing startups. Pepper Content today works with over 2,500+ customers, including large enterprises and organisations like Adani Enterprises, NPS Trust, Hindustan Unilever, P&G; financial services, and insurance companies such as HDFC Bank, CRED, Groww, SBI Mutual Fund, TATA Capital, and technology firms such as Binance, Google, and Adobe.

Make platform a superpower for brands, creators: Co-Founders

Commenting on this funding announcement, Co-Founder and CEO Anirudh Singla, and Rishabh Shekhar, Co-Founder and COO at Pepper Content shared, “One cannot imagine a world without content, it is at the core of communication, commerce, and relationships - which encapsulates everything we do in the world. At Pepper Content, we want to make this platform a superpower for brands and creators alike. As we enter the next phase of our journey of revolutionising content creation across the globe, we are excited to have partners like Bessemer Venture Partners and other credible, marquee investors. What Salesforce has done for Sales, we will do for the Content Ecosystem.”

Investor Speak

Anant Vidur Puri, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners, added, "We firmly believe that the future of work is on-demand driven and we love the approach that Pepper is taking to build a powerful content marketing stack that helps startups and enterprises to work more strategically with expert on-demand freelance talent and enable workflows and collaboration tools to create great quality content.”

Dev Khare, Partner at Lightspeed India commented, "Pepper's value proposition to be the scale-out partner to enterprises globally for high quality, on-demand and on-budget content production has really found its mark."