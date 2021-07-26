Pent-up demand, new international content to attract cinema watchers back to multiplexes, says Inox Leisure CEO

Pent-up demand along with new international content will lure movie goers back to multiplexes in India, industry major Inox Leisure tells IANS.

Notably, unlike the last unlock exercise the industry this time will have plenty to offer including the likes of 'F9 The Fast Saga', 'The Conjuring 3', 'The Quiet Place 2', 'Space Jam: A New Legacy', 'Black Widow', '1921', 'Peter Rabbit 2' and 'Cruella'.

According to Inox Leisure's Chief Executive Officer Alok Tandon, currently, a prevalent pent up demand can be witnessed in the markets around the world.

"As compared to the resumption of operations after the first wave, when we had to wait longer for fresh new content, we will have ample fresh content from Hollywood available with us soon after reopening."

"This enticing lineup is expected to play a critical role in our reopening journey."

As per estimates, globally more than 90 per cent of the cinema markets are now operational.