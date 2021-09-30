Pension rules change from October 1; all you need to know

Pensioners are required to submit a life certificate every year. In case they do not, they won't get their pension.

Under the new rule, pensioners above the age of 80 will be able to submit their digital life certificate at the Jeevan Pramaan Centres, which are located in head post offices in India.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate for pensioners. It is generated for individual pensioner using his Aadhaar number and Biometrics.

Pensioners can submit their digital life certificates till November 30, 2021. If the IDs of these Jeevan Pramaan Centres are closed, then they must be activated as per the instructions of the Indian Postal Department.

As per the Office Memorandum issued by the government, a pensioner or family pensioner who is not residing in India can ask his duly authorized agent to produce a life certificate signed by a Magistrate, a Notary, a banker or Diplomatic Representative of India. In this case, they need not attend the submission in person.

The certificate can also be submitted online through the Aadhaar-based biometric authentication system. Get one from https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ and start the process of submission. Once this is done, the form is automatically processed and sent to the bank branch or post office of concern and acts as proof that the pensioner is actually alive.

A pensioner whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is onboarded on to Jeevan Pramaan is eligible for Jeevan Pramaan. List of onboarded PSA, can be found under 'Circulars' tab on the https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in portal.

A pensioner who is re-employed or re-married is not eligible to make Digital Life Certificate.

This has to be done by November in order to continue the pension or family pension, according to the details provided by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare

From October 1, 2021, pensioners can submit the Digital Life Certificate at their local Jeevan Pramaan Centres (JPCs) at Head Post Offices.

The Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications is making sure to get all the Jeevan Pramaan Centre IDs activated which could be currently inactive. The post offices have been informed to establish the Jeevan Pramaan Centres at the Head Post Offices wherein it has not been established, get their Jeevan Pramaan IDs created and ensure that all Jeevan Pramaan Centre IDs as well as Common Service Centres (CSCs) are activated by September 20, 2021.

The submission of the certificates by pensioners aged 80 years old and above will be allowed from the beginning of the next calendar month till November 30, 2021.

EPFO has already made it mandatory for pensioners as well as subscribers to submit Aadhaar for availing of benefits of the Employees' Pension Scheme.

It has done away with the system of accepting life certificate manually through banks. The pensioners are required to provide life certificates digitally either through their mobile phones or at common service centres or at bank branches providing such facility.





Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:49 PM IST