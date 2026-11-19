PB Fintech shares declined sharply on Thursday after the company announced that co-founder Alok Bansal would step down from his executive responsibilities next year.

The stock dropped 6.2% during intraday trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), touching a low of ₹970.40.

However, the shares recovered some losses and were trading 2.35% lower at ₹1,009.35.

The announcement triggered investor attention as Bansal prepares to change his role after 18 years with the company.

In a regulatory filing, PB Fintech confirmed that Bansal would relinquish his responsibilities as Executive Vice Chairman, Whole-Time Director and key managerial personnel on March 31, 2027.

From April 1, 2027, he will continue serving on the company's board as a non-executive, non-independent director.

Bansal attributed the decision to his personal preference to withdraw from daily management responsibilities.

The company clarified that he had not cited any other material reason for the transition.

In his resignation letter, Bansal reiterated his commitment to the company's long-term growth and corporate governance.

He also confirmed that he would surrender executive remuneration and associated benefits while retaining his board position, subject to retirement by rotation.

PB Fintech has been moving between ₹915 and ₹1,121 amid uncertainty surrounding proposed regulatory changes affecting insurance agents and commissions.

A sustained move beyond either level could determine the stock's subsequent direction.

Investors will be watching the leadership transition and regulatory developments for further indications of the company's outlook.