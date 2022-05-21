Paytm re-appoints Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as MD, CEO

Paytm on Saturday announced that it had re-appointed its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive officer till May 2027. Sharma's tenure has thus been extended by five years.

In a filing with the BSE on Saturday, May 21, One97 Communications, the parent company of PayTm announced that the company’s board at a meeting had approved the reappointment of Sharma.

“We wish to inform you that based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of Shareholders, the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board"), at their meeting held on May 20, 2022, have considered and approved re-appointment of Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma (DIN: 00466521) as “Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer" of the Company for a tenure of 5 years effective from December 19, 2022 to December 18, 2027," PayTm said in the regulatory filing.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 04:35 PM IST