Paytm Payments Bank issues 6 million Fastags

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) announced that it is the leading issuer of FASTag in the country with over 6 million FASTags, as more citizens avail the service with the government extending the deadline for its adoption.

PPBL has now enabled cashless toll payments across 250 plazas in the country.



Paytm FASTag has become the country's most preferred toll payment method as it allows users to directly pay from the Paytm Wallet. Users do not need to create any separate account or download a wallet to recharge their FASTags. Tags issued by other banks require buyers to provide multiple documents like ID proof, photographs, share personal details & maintain separate accounts and login credentials. Also, unlike tags from other banks which may require a couple of hours to get activated, Paytm FASTags are activated instantly from the moment users receive it. All FASTag transactions can be monitored on the Paytm app. Users can raise complaints on the app itself which are addressed by a dedicated customer support team working 24x7.

Satish Gupta, MD and CEO - Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. said, "It has been our humble endeavour to empower Indians with the same convenience and seamlessness on-road that our app provides to our users in their daily lives. The innovations that we have made in technology and the deep trust in our bank has helped us become the leading issuer of FASTags in the country. Users have embraced the convenience of paying for tolls directly from their Paytm Wallet and not create separate accounts. We continuously strive to ensure that customers are always charged the correct toll and have a hasslefree time on the road. We aim to expand our services across the length and breadth of the country and contribute towards building fully digital journeys on highways."