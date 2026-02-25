Paytm Launches 'Paytm Silver' For Savings From ₹20

One97 Communications launched Paytm Silver, allowing users to save in silver starting at Rupees 20 via the app, with pure silver from MMTC PAMP stored in insured vaults. |

New Delhi: One97 Communications, the parent entity that operates the brand Paytm, on Tuesday announced the launch of Paytm Silver, enabling savings in silver through its app starting at Rs 20. Paytm Silver enables disciplined savings in small amounts, supporting gradual accumulation over time while offering flexibility for festivals, milestones, and future financial needs, the company said in a statement.

The company has witnessed strong adoption in Paytm Gold, it said, adding that, building on this momentum, the introduction of silver provides another asset for long-term accumulation. The silver is sourced from MMTC PAMP, one of India’s most trusted refiners, ensuring high purity standards, and the equivalent physical silver is securely stored in insured vaults of MMTC PAMP, with state-owned MMTC Ltd. The accumulated silver can be sold instantly at prevailing market prices through the app, it added.

