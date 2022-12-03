PayTM issues 1,78,831 equity shares under employee stock option schemes

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

PayTM announced the allotment of 1,78,831 equity shares pursuant to the exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Schemes, in a company filing with the stock exchanges.

In pursuance to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the company informed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of One 97 Communications Ltd on Friday that it had allotted 1,78,831 equity shares having face value of Re 1 each, as fully paid-up, to the eligible employees, upon exercise of vested options.

The number of equity shares allotted under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2008 is 11,478 and under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 is 1,67,353.

After the allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company increased from Rs 64,91,55,556 (consisting of 64,91,55,556 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each) to Rs 64,93,34,387 (consisting of 64,93,34,387 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each).