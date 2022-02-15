Paytm GMV doubles to Rs 83,481 cr in January

Paytm's GMV in January 2021 stood at Rs 41,000 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company disbursed 19 lakh loans amounting to Rs 921 crore in January, which was over three-fold higher compared with four lakh loans worth Rs 212 crore that the company disbursed in January 2021.

The average monthly transacting users grew 40 percent to 6.89 crore in January, from 4.93 crore a year ago.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:25 AM IST