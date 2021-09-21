PayNearby cash collection crosses Rs 350 cr in monthly GTV

PayNearby, digital payments company and largest branchless banking network, today announced its enterprise offering that facilitates ‘cash collection’ as a service has crossed Rs 350 crores worth transactions in monthly Gross Transaction Value (GTV).

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, MD & CEO, PayNearby said, “The pandemic has only bolstered the necessity and penetration of digital services across industries, and we are happy to level the playing ground in terms of accessibility for Indians beyond their location. Our retail partners have served as cash disbursal points, and are now outlets for secure cash disposal. While our collection process is seamless, it also gives companies deep in-roots to areas that were not serviced earlier.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:29 PM IST