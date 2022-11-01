Pay as you read: Business publication Founding Fuels provides alternative to subscription model

PTI

It’s common to come across online articles that provide a peek into the world of business, but that’s about it since you are asked to subscribe for a whole month to see more of it. Entrepreneurial minds seek insights and detailed reports, which add to their knowledge and provide information essential for effective decision-making. Although such data is invaluable, Founding Fuels is one publication that now allows entrepreneurs to access indepth stories via micro payments instead of paying in bulk for subscriptions.

Empowering content creators

The publication has partnered with Fewcents, which is a platform designed to facilitate small payments for content creators, to generate value for premium articles. Although this may seem like a paywall for Founding Fuels, it will only be a small payment for selected stories and will later include signature content such as Masterclasses. Business journalist and Founding Fuels’ co-founder Indarjit Gupta says, “This way, you needn’t worry about plonking down money for expensive subscription bundles for a period of time. You pay a small amount only for stories that you like.”

Pay as you consume

With this new arrangement in place, people can just pay for what they consume and get articles with indepth research for as little as Rs 250, instead of paying for everything for an entire month or year. This will include signed articles with insights from business and policy leaders as well as voices from the academia, and engaging podcasts. The Fewcents wallet integrated with hundreds of payment methods and more than 80 currencies, can be set up within a minute directly from the content page on its site. Once the wallet is loaded, people can start picking up the articles which cater to their needs and satiate their curiosity for insights.

Democratised content

Fewcents co-founder Dushyant Khare adds that, "The partnership democratises access to high quality content by allowing users to pay only for what they want to consume, while ensuring that Founding Fuel has a sustainable model.”

Apart from paying for premium content, readers can also strengthen Founding Fuels’ work by adding contributions to a Tipjar at the bottom of articles, according to their wishes.