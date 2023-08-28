Patel Engineering Along With JV Partner Bags Dibang Multipurpose Project | BSE

Patel Engineering Limited, a civil construction Company specialized in the hydropower and irrigation sector, on Monday announced that, the Company along with the JV Partner has received letter of award for Dibang Multipurpose Project for the construction of civil works for Lot-4 from NHPC Limited, which was declared as L1 earlier.

With the Company being 50 per cent partner in the JV, its share in the project is Rs. 1,818.56 crores.

The project includes construction of Head Race Tunnels including Intake, Pressure Shafts, Penstocks, Power House & Transformer Cavern, Tail Race Tunnels, Pothead Yard, Adits etc. for Dibang Multipurpose Project 2880 MW (12 X 240 MW). The project worth Rs 3,637.12 crore located in Arunachal Pradesh is to be completed in 86 months.

Patel Engineering

Patel Engineering Limited, is a 73-years old company established in the year 1949 and have evolved as a construction company specializing in the hydro power generation and irrigation segments. The company is engaged in the construction of dams, bridges, tunnels, roads, piling works, industrial structures and other kinds of heavy civil engineering works and have executed a variety of infrastructure projects in the hydro power, irrigation and water supply, urban infrastructure and transportation segments primarily as civil contractors.

Patel Engineering shares

The shares of Patel Engineering on Monday closed at Rs 57, up by 4.97 per cent.